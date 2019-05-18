Young girl rushed to Le Bonheur after getting hit by truck in Whitehaven, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene after a young girl was hit by a truck.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Raines Rd. and Boeingshire Dr. near the Graceland Farms Apartments.
Memphis Fire officials told FOX13 the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Investigators have not identified the child at this time.
The driver remained on the scene. It's not clear if the driver will be charged.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}