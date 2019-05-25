Young girl shot in Memphis neighborhood, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a young girl was shot in Parkway Village.
Officers are on the scene in the 2900 block of Clearbrook St. Saturday afternoon.
Investigators say a juvenile girl was shot on the scene. She was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
