Young man killed in Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after crashing his car on I-240, according to Memphis police.
The accident happened around 1:33 a.m. Investigators said a driver was traveling eastbound on I-240 near Getwell Road when he ran into the back of another vehicle.
That driver was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, but he did not survive.
Police identified the driver as Jalon Glass.
The investigation revealed Glass was speeding at the time of the crash, according to MPD.
At 1:33 a.m. a two vehicle crash occurred on I-240 e/b near Getwell. Veh # 1 a struck the rear of veh # 2.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2018
The driver of veh #1 Jalon Glass was xported to ROH extremely critical and did not survive his injuries. The investigation revealed veh #1 was speeding.
