Young man killed in Memphis crash

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after crashing his car on I-240, according to Memphis police.

    The accident happened around 1:33 a.m. Investigators said a driver was traveling eastbound on I-240 near Getwell Road when he ran into the back of another vehicle.

    That driver was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, but he did not survive.

    Police identified the driver as Jalon Glass.

    The investigation revealed Glass was speeding at the time of the crash, according to MPD.

