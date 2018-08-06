Young man struck by truck, killed while crossing major Memphis street

A young man died after being hit and run over by a truck will crossing a busy Memphis intersection, according to police.
Police originally said the victim was a juvenile and later a teen, but investigators now say it was a 20-year-old male who died.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash at Riverdale and Winchester. A juvenile was hit by a truck and was xported in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
The responsible party remained on the scene.
According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was crossing Winchester near Riverdale. They said he was crossing and multiple cars stopped, but a car in the outside lane did not see the man and hit him.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story when new information becomes available.
