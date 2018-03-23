0 Youngest woman to march to Montgomery with Dr. King in 1965 encourages children to fight injustice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At age 15, Lynda Lowery was the youngest of about 300 people to march with Dr. King from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery in March of 1965.

Earlier that month, she was brutally beat by police during "Bloody Sunday" on the "Edmund Pettus Bridge" in Selma. She calls the scar from the stitches over her right eye her "badge of honor."

Thursday, more than 50 years later, she travels across the country to encourage other young people to fight for social justice. She spoke to teens Thursday night at Cross Town High School.

"I know in my spirit you're going to change the world," Lowery said, expressing her message to today's youth. "I want young people to organize, be consistent, and stay determined."

Lowery remembers March 7, 1965 in vivid detail. Days away from turning 15, she joined hundreds of demonstrators on the bridge in Selma.

Bloody Sunday was a turning point during the Civil Rights movement.

Lowery recalled the moment police began attacking the peaceful demonstrators.

"I heard the N-word, and he hit me twice over my right eye," Lowery said. "I started running into a cloud of smoke. Now I know it was tear gas. This person was running behind me hitting me."

"When I woke up, I was on a stretcher," Lowery continued. "They were putting me in the back of a hearse. I let them know I wasn't dead, and I wasn't getting in there before my time."

Lowery said she and other demonstrators were "foot soldiers" for Dr. Martin Luther King. The violence on Bloody Sunday put Selma on Dr. King's radar.

"The battle was fought non-violently and won by the foot soldiers," Lowery said.

In the days after Bloody Sunday, the Civil Rights icon began organizing a 50-mile march from Selma to Alabama's capitol in Montgomery.

"My grandmother taught us you never start anything and don't finish," Lowery said. "I wanted the Governor to see what he had done to me - a 14-year-old who was not a threat to anyone."

Lowery was the youngest of the 300 chosen marchers to make the trek to Montgomery. She believes the Civil Rights movement was fueled by young activists like herself.

"Our parents couldn't march and go to jail," Lowery said. "What would happen to the children? Children had to do what children had to do."

The activist said it took her decades to reach a point when she could talk about the violent events that unfolded on the bridge in Selma. Now she hopes her story will encourage other young people to fight social injustice.

"Every body has a social issue that they can wrap themselves around and work toward changing," Lowery said.

