Your bottled water may contain hundreds of little pieces of plastic

Bottled water is marketed as clean and pure, but new research shows the water in a bottle comes with hundreds of little pieces of plastic.

FOX13’s sister station in Pittsburgh, WPXI, sent a reporter to the State University of New York in Fredonia to meet with the team behind this discovery. These were the same researchers that looked at plastic in tap water.

In their more recent study, researchers looked at bottles of water from the most popular brands and found something in common; they all had microplastics in the water.

The research also found the plastic contamination in bottles was worse than the plastic found in tap water. One bottle came up with 10,000 microplastic pieces.

When WPXI talked to people who drink bottled water, they were shocked to hear about the researchers. Many of them wanted to know what that plastic was doing once it was consumed.

WPXI reached out to hospitals, and talked to a toxicologist at at a poison control center to learn whether there are potential health risks.

