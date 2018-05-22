  • Your social media posts could cost you your job

    DAYTON, Ohio - Employers said they look at your online life, and it can make or break your career.

    Some employers are scouring your social media to size you up before they even talk to you. 

    Amberly Hoffman is a college freshman with a job and an internship in Dayton, Ohio.

    "It's only recently that I've been thinking about it in terms of like, 'What am I posting?' things like that," Hoffman said.

    Students are right to be concerned about how social media could impact their careers. 

    A poll of hiring managers found they look at job candidates’ social media accounts. 

