Your social media posts could cost you your job

DAYTON, Ohio - Employers said they look at your online life, and it can make or break your career.
Some employers are scouring your social media to size you up before they even talk to you.
Amberly Hoffman is a college freshman with a job and an internship in Dayton, Ohio.
Trending stories:
- Man shot and killed while sitting at stop sign, police say
- Mother after throwing child on ground, 'F*** you and that baby'
- Shots fired at horse drawn carriage in Downtown Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
"It's only recently that I've been thinking about it in terms of like, 'What am I posting?' things like that," Hoffman said.
Students are right to be concerned about how social media could impact their careers.
A poll of hiring managers found they look at job candidates’ social media accounts.
We’ll show you the red flags you need to be aware of, on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}