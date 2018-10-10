Youth softball coach charged after exposing players to inappropriate photographs

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A youth softball coach has been charged after exposing players on the team to inappropriate photographs. At least two people on the team saw the pictures.
Shawn Braden from Dyersburg was indicted on the charges, according to the TBI.
Neighbors tell FOX13 they don’t think the charges fit the coach’s character.
Local Tommy Wilson said he has known Braden for years.
“He has always been a good guy as far as I know. I didn’t know this was going on,” Wilson said.
Braden, according to TBI, has been charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.
Braden coached on a volunteer basis for BigTyme Athletics. BigTyme tells FOX13 they distanced themselves from Braden months ago.
The program also declined to comment on their background check process.
TBI records show Braden had one misdemeanor DUI charge. He is being held in the Dyer County jail on $10,000 bond.
