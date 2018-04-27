  • Yum's on Highland broken into overnight

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a restaurant was broken into. 

    The owner of the Yum's Restaurant on the 700 block of S. Highland Street told FOX13 the business was hit overnight. 

    FOX13 reached out to Memphis police to learn more information about the crime. 

