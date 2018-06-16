  • Zach Randolph's brother shot and killed outside Indiana bar

    By: Ben Rainwater

    The brother of former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside a bar in Indiana.

    The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. outside the Hop’s Blues Room in Marion, Ind., according to FOX59.

    The Indianapolis FOX affiliate reported shots were heard outside the bar, and the victim – Roger Randolph – was found between two cars in the parking lot.

    Randolph, who was known as Zbo in Memphis, is from Marion.

    He was not with his brother at the time of the shooting, according to local reports.

    Police have not said what led to the shooting, but investigators said it does not appear to be a random act, according to WTHR.

    Randolph has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight in Memphis. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

