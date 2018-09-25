Day 1 of trial in Jessica Chambers murder case underway

Watch a live stream of the trial here:
The retrial of a man accused of setting a woman on fire in Mississippi is expected for today.
Jurors were selected Monday in a county more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where Quinton Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014.
Day one, part one:
Day One, part two
Background:
Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the commission of another crime, third-degree arson. Due to three previous felony charges, the indictment charged Tellis as a habitual offender.
Tellis pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of her credit card and was sentenced to 10 years in May 2016. He was later charged in her death as well.
Jurors couldn't reach a verdict last year in the first trial of Quinton Tellis, charged with capital murder in the death of Jessica Chambers in 2014. It ultimately ended in a hung jury.
What to expect:
This trial could last a week. Prosecutors say cellphone locations, video, DNA on a keychain and Tellis' statements link him to Chambers' death.
A new witness may testify she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.
The defense emphasizes multiple emergency workers heard the dying Chambers say someone named "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her.
Tellis faces another murder indictment in 2015's death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.
