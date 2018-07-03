Isolated showers, muggy temperatures forecast for Mid-South

- Various temperature profiles as scattered showers give some communities brief relief
- Heat and humidity carries on throughout the week
- Isolated showers and storms tomorrow
- Heat index values near 103°
- 4th of July Fireworks forecast: isolated showers & storms possible, but most should be fine for viewing
- A weak cold front Friday brings slightly cooler temps to the weekend
- Watch the video above for your slightly muggy Tuesday
