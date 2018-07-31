Man strangled woman, forced her to perform sex act on him, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who they said beat a woman then raped her.
The arrest affidavit said the victim got into a fight with Jagarius Bell, 27. Bell became angry and punched her in the face. He then started to strangle her. With his hands around her neck, he also spat on her.
According to MPD, Bell told the victim that if she tried to leave he would kill her. The two then fell asleep. When she woke, he forced her to perform a sex act on him, the court records said.
The victim then went to police for help.
Bell was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated rape.
