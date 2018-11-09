Men arrested for stealing UofM basketball season tickets, police say

Two Memphis men were arrested after police said they stole University of Memphis Basketball season tickets.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim found his car, which was parked on the 200 block of Union, had been burglarized on November 6.
The tickets and an iPad were gone.
The same day police pulled a car in the Midtown area for not having tags. The Kia Optima ended up being stolen.
Officers said they also found the season tickets inside the car.
Laricky Parker and DeAndre Guy were inside the car and arrested. Both are charged with theft of property.
