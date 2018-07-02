  • Mostly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    

    HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FOR EAST ARKANSAS—HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 105-109

    • It’s a warm and muggy start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT in the low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits—hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
    • Afternoon rain chance: 30%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Monday

