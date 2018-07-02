Mostly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FOR EAST ARKANSAS—HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 105-109
- It’s a warm and muggy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT in the low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits—hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- Afternoon rain chance: 30%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Monday
