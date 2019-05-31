MPD: IRS refund check issues causes drive-by shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after issues over an IRS check caused a drive-by shooting in Frayser.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Gruber after a heated argument over an IRS refund check.
When MPD arrived on the scene, all parties involved explained the civil issue to investigators.
Two defendants left the scene and stated, "since the police are not going to do anything, we are going to handle it our way," according to police.
Both defendants left the scene in a silver two-toned sedan.
Later that evening, the victim was outside her home when she heard shots ring out.
She turned around and saw Fletcher Ellis, a co-defendant, hanging out of the passenger side window of the silver two-toned sedan. He was armed with a rifle and began firing several shots towards the residence.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said the second co-defendant, Kimberly Hardison, was driving the sedan.
Ellis fired several rounds. He struck two vehicles, the residence, and a food truck, according to MPD. The victim was able to get down, so she wasn't hit by the flying bullets.
Hardison has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police are still searching for Ellis.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ellis, please call MPD at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}