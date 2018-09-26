0 New evidence, autopsy photos revealed during Day 2 of Jessica Chambers murder case

Day 2 of the Quinton Tellis retrial started similar to Day 1. More first responders took the stand recounting what they saw.

More importantly, they broke down what they heard when they arrived on the scene and made contact with Jessica Chambers.

“You could hear her say… it sounded like Eric,” said Pope Firefighter David Gammell.

“… when I say Eric or Derick – like I said she was not able to enunciate aw we are,” said another Paramedic Josh Perkins.

And that’s because according to emergency crews, Jessica had burns over 98 percent of her body – including her mouth.

The prosecution also introduced into evidence pictures of the crime scene. Pictures included a lighter and a cellphone – both found next to Jessica’s burnt out car. A car that brought questions to investigators.

When investigator Edward Dixon from Panola County Sheriff’s Department asked why the passenger’s seat of the got his attention, he said “…because of the position of the seat. As far back as it was sitting – it basically tells you somebody was sitting there.”

However, Wednesday’s biggest bombshell was Panola County Sheriff’s deputy Darrell House testifying that Jessica told him more than just a name when he asked who did this.

“Best I could understand is black male,” said deputy House.

FOX13 will continue to cover the Jessica Chambers murder retiral throughout the week. Watch full coverage of day two in the Jessica Chamber retrial below.

Day two, part four:

Day two, part three:

Day two, part two:

Day two, part one:

Day 1 of the retrial for the murder of Jessica Chambers trial concluded Tuesday.

Emotions were running high throughout the first day of the new trial, as Quinton Tellis is accused of setting Chambers on fire and killing her in 2014.

Opening arguments were made, along with the first set of witnesses taking the stand.

One witness that produced emotional moments in Day 1 was the victim’s mother, Lisa Chambers.

She took the stand after opening statements and was asked about the hours leading up to her daughter’s death.

Chambers said in court that when she first saw her daughter she was told Jessica had “approximately 93 to 98 percent burns” with no chance of survival.

First responders who took the stand said Chambers was “severely burned” and her “hair was fried.”

One witness, a first responder, claimed he heard the victim say the name “Eric” or “Derek” when he found her.

However, a speech pathologist went on record to say it would have been impossible for Chambers to say either name when she was asked who hurt her.

“From what I viewed, in my expert opinion, the severity of what I saw would have prohibited this person from producing any kind of articulate sound,” said Dr. Carloyn Higdon.

LaKeshia Myer, a close friend of Jessica Chambers, spent the day with her. Myer described driving around with Tellis in the back seat of her car.

“We didn’t have those conversations with the three of us, it would be me and Jessica talking,” Myer said. “He’ll just sit in the back being quiet most of the time… they were friends and she knew him for a while.”

We will have live coverage from the trial every day. Day 3 begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Watch a live stream of the trial here:

Related: Jury selected ahead of second Jessica Chambers trial

Jurors were selected Monday in a county more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where Quinton Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014.

Day One, part three

Day One, part two

Day one, part one:

Background:

Quinton Tellis is charged with capital murder in the commission of another crime, third-degree arson. Due to three previous felony charges, the indictment charged Tellis as a habitual offender.

Tellis pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of her credit card and was sentenced to 10 years in May 2016. He was later charged in her death as well.

Jurors couldn't reach a verdict last year in the first trial of Quinton Tellis, charged with capital murder in the death of Jessica Chambers in 2014. It ultimately ended in a hung jury.

Related: Mistrial declared in Jessica Chambers murder case

What to expect:

This trial could last a week. Prosecutors say cellphone locations, video, DNA on a keychain and Tellis' statements link him to Chambers' death.

A new witness may testify she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.

The defense emphasizes multiple emergency workers heard the dying Chambers say someone named "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her.

Tellis faces another murder indictment in 2015's death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.