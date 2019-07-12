- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up near 90 this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 30%--especially along and south of I-40.
- Low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Barry is expected to stay a tropical storm before weakening as it moves over land this weekend.
- Our rain chances go up late Saturday through Tuesday.
- 4" to 6"+ inches possible as well as weak tornadoes Saturday and Sunday.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
TROPICAL STORM BARRY FORECASTED TO MAKE LANDFALL SATURDAY
Barry has sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving WNW at 5 MPH.
TODAY: It'll be a partly cloudy and hot day across the Mid South with spotty showers possible south of I-40 this afternoon/evening.
LOOKING AHEAD: Our rain chance will continue to rise this weekend as Barry moves north over land. Saturday will be cloudy with rain arriving in the evening.
Late Saturday through Tuesday will be our best days for rain.
Rainfall totals at this time will range from 4"-6"+ with higher totals south of I-40. Heavy rain will be the primary threat along with gusty winds and weak spin up tornadoes (Saturday and Sunday).
REMEMBER: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
Goods news: Temperatures will only warm up to the low/mid-80s.
Stick with FOX13's weather team for more updates over the next several days as Barry's track will be fluid.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}