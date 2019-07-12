- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Isolated showers are currently moving through parts of the Mid-South, mainly south of I-40.
- Waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow—with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Temperatures tomorrow warm to 89°, with showers filtering in after noon.
- The outer rain bands of Barry will begin moving into north Mississippi tomorrow evening.
- Heavier rain will move into the Mid-South Sunday and linger through Monday.
- Rain totals will range between 4 to 6 inches, with some isolated areas picking up 7+ inches.
TROPICAL STORM BARRY FORECASTED TO MAKE LANDFALL SATURDAY
Barry has sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving WNW at 5 MPH.
LOOKING AHEAD: Our rain chance will continue to rise this weekend as Barry moves north over land. Saturday will be cloudy with rain arriving in the evening.
Late Saturday through Tuesday will be our best days for rain.
Rainfall totals at this time will range from 4"-6"+ with higher totals south of I-40. Heavy rain will be the primary threat along with gusty winds and weak spin up tornadoes (Saturday and Sunday).
REMEMBER: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
Goods news: Temperatures will only warm up to the low/mid-80s.
Stick with FOX13's weather team for more updates over the next several days as Barry's track will be fluid.
