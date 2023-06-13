MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help from the public with information about a burglary at a business on Summer Avenue.
Officers responded to the LOL Smoke Shop at 4288 Summer Ave. after midnight on June 11.
Two people in a silver 4-door sedan were seen breaking the store's front door windows using crowbars to get inside.
They filled bags with store merchandise before speeding away in the car.
Video surveillance captured images of the alleged burglars.
One of the men wore a yellow head covering, black face mask and dark clothes; the other wore a tan sweater, gray sweatpants and a black face mask.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect escapes Arkansas jail, sheriff says
- Burglaries at Memphis liquor stores on the rise, police data shows
- ‘It’s like a black hole’: Kentucky woman’s package vanishes twice at FedEx World Hub
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives