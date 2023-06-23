MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people died when a car struck a pedestrian Friday morning.
Officers say the pedestrian was found dead at the scene about 3:45 a.m.
Another person in the crash died later after being sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A third person involved was sent in non-critical condition to Methodist South Hospital.
The crash halted all traffic at the intersection of Third Street and Brooks Road for about an hour.
At the scene one gray sedan with a smashed in windshield was scene.
FOX13 at the scene, reports at least 10 Memphis Police patrol cars are at the scene.
