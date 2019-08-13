  • 'EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING' with partly cloudy skies for the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 P.M.

    • It's a humid and rain-free start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. 
    • Rain chance: 30%--mainly after 4 PM.
    • A rogue strong storm is possible with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

