'EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING' with partly cloudy skies for the Mid-South

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 P.M.
- It's a humid and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- Rain chance: 30%--mainly after 4 PM.
- A rogue strong storm is possible with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 people dead, 3 others hurt after multiple shootings over 5-hour span in Memphis
- After arrest of Curtis Watson, what are Tennessee officials doing with $57K reward?
- Authorities investigating after 11-month-old found at Memphis apartment, pronounced dead at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}