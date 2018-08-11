'Perseid Meteor Shower' happening this weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the most popular meteor showers is happening this weekend.
Every year the earth passes through the dirt and debris left behind by the comet named Swift-Tuttle which in turn gives us the famed Perseid Meteor Shower.
It’s one of the more active meteor showers visible in the Northern Hemisphere.
People here in the Mid-South should be able to see the most fireballs Saturday and Sunday night with about 60-70 meteors per hour.
You’ll want to look toward the northern sky away from city lights with the prime hour being from 3-4 AM CT.
Currently, the forecast calls for a partly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures in the 70s.
Remember, it takes your eyes 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness so get comfortable and look up this weekend!
