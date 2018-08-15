  • 100-plus degree heat index forecast for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    • A warm night segues into a quiet and warm Wednesday morning
    • Isolated showers & storms possible Wednesday afternoon
    • Heat Index readings near 100 expected all week and into the weekend
    • Showers & storms expected every day
    • Potential for a brief cool down shaping up for the middle of next week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on the afternoon rain chances!

