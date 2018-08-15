- A warm night segues into a quiet and warm Wednesday morning
- Isolated showers & storms possible Wednesday afternoon
- Heat Index readings near 100 expected all week and into the weekend
- Showers & storms expected every day
- Potential for a brief cool down shaping up for the middle of next week
- Watch the video above for the latest on the afternoon rain chances!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}