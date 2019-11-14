- A cold and clear night ahead
- Temperatures will fall below freezing again this evening
- Cold start to Thursday
- Warming into the upper 40’s by afternoon
- Sunny and dry
- Milder temps as we head into the weekend
- Temperatures remain below normal for this time of season
- No significant rain in the near future
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
