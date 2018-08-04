  • A toasty weekend expected for the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • A toasty weekend expected with ‘feel like’ temperatures near 100 each afternoon
    • Isolated showers are possible today through Monday
    • A higher rain chance returns Tuesday with Wednesday expected to be the wettest day
    • Temperatures see a dip down into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday
