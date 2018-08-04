A toasty weekend expected for the Mid-South

- A toasty weekend expected with ‘feel like’ temperatures near 100 each afternoon
- Isolated showers are possible today through Monday
- A higher rain chance returns Tuesday with Wednesday expected to be the wettest day
- Temperatures see a dip down into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend heat!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman hospitalized after jumping into Mississippi River and taking off clothes
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}