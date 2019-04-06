- Tracking a low rain chance today with clouds increasing and highs near 80
- Storms are possible this evening, Sunday and through Monday morning
- Strong winds, hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado are possible
- Stay weather alert through Monday!
- Drier weather moves in mid-week with highs near 80
Stay weather alert through Monday!
