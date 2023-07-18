Welcome to Tuesday, everyone:
Today will be hotter and humid with dangerous heat indices.
Hazardously high heat and humidity remain for the middle of this week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Heat indices up to 105 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices up to 110 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices up to 105 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the low 90s.
