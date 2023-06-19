WATCH: Abundant sunshine with spotty showers in the Mid-South over next few days

Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:

This evening will be fair and warm. Tonight will be mild under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be warmer with sunshine and a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Tomorrow's Forecast

Hotter weather arrives this weekend.

As of 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Bret is in the tropical Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds.

Enhanced Satellite
'Bret' Track

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Monday Night: Fair and warm to mild. Overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 9:58 a.m.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms, not as warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

