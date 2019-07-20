  • Another hot and humid weekend in the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Another heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South
    • Heat index values expected to range from 105-109 this afternoon
    • Feel like temps will also be in the low 100s on Sunday
    • Isolated afternoon showers are possible today and tomorrow
    • A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing a higher coverage of rain
    • Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in dropping temps
