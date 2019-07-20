Another hot and humid weekend in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Another heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South
- Heat index values expected to range from 105-109 this afternoon
- Feel like temps will also be in the low 100s on Sunday
- Isolated afternoon showers are possible today and tomorrow
- A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing a higher coverage of rain
- Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in dropping temps
- Watch the video above for the latest on this heatwave!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}