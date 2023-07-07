HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
We are getting a break from the Extreme Heat after a cold front moved through the area.
Temperatures will be in the 80s and should have Heat Indices that stay below 100° thanks to the rain we will potentially be seeing.
Rain chances will be steady each day with scattered showers and thundershowers each day.
The Severe Threat officially returns Saturday with a Level 2 out of 5 Risk West of the River, Level 1 to the East. It is likely this will upgrade over the next two days.
Damaging Winds and Small Hail would be the primary concern with any Severe Warned storm.
We could see 2 to 3 inches of rain through the weekend and flooding becomes another concern, especially with isolated storms that produce heavier rain than others.
Heavier rain means saturated ground, adding in strong winds that easily could bring down more trees and could lead to more damage and power outages.
If the ground is soggy enough the winds wouldn't even have to be outrageous to bring them down.
AFTER THE WEEKEND RAIN:
Temperatures will begin to climb right back to more seasonable temperatures in the low 90s with your typical afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
As always, there is a lot that can change and models will continue to change so it is important to continue to follow the forecast if you have plans that may be impacted specifically by rain.
FRIDAY: Some morning storms will give way to partly cloudy skies and a very warm and humid day. The heat and humidity may help to fire up a few isolated storms during the late afternoon and early evening.
High of 90 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with an increase in the heat and humidity by the afternoon. More cloud cover will move in later in the day ahead of some storm chances that will occur late Saturday into Sunday.
High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms with periods of rain throughout the day. Some heavy rain is possible. Temperatures may be cooler due to precipitation and some breezy conditions.
High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
