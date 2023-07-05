WATCH: Hot, humid with spotty showers in the Mid-South through the weekend

LEVEL 2/5 THREAT FOR STRONG STORMS LATE AFTERNOON - NIGHT.

 The main threat with this round of storms is damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. 
 
Arkansas counties west of Memphis and Tennessee counties to the north of Memphis are expected to see the most severe parts of this storm system. 
 
Those storms will be blowing through Arkansas between 3 and 6 p.m. and move through Shelby County and parts of West Tennessee between 6 and 9 p.m. 
7/05 threats
 
Watch out for fog this morning.
 
It's a comfortable start to the day with rain-free conditions.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low 90s.
 
Feels like temperatures in the triple digits.
 
Rain chance: 20%--rising in the evening.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
rain tracker 7/05
LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will be near or below average the next several days with hit/miss showers. Our best days for rain will arrive Saturday and Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be near 100. 

HERE IS THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Starting out with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures warming back into the lower 90s across the Mid-South through the afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may linger into the overnight hours. High of 91 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the morning. That will eventually give way to the sunshine. A few more storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity will stay high. High of 89 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index closing in on 100 degrees. During the afternoon a few isolated storms may pop up. High of 90 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Starting partly to mostly cloudy with the heat and humidity sticking around. Highs nearing 90 with a heat index close to 100 degrees. During the afternoon and evening, we will watch for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the region. High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

