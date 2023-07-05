LEVEL 2/5 THREAT FOR STRONG STORMS LATE AFTERNOON - NIGHT.
HERE IS THE FORECAST
Wednesday: Starting out with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures warming back into the lower 90s across the Mid-South through the afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may linger into the overnight hours. High of 91 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the morning. That will eventually give way to the sunshine. A few more storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures remain warm and the humidity will stay high. High of 89 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index closing in on 100 degrees. During the afternoon a few isolated storms may pop up. High of 90 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Starting partly to mostly cloudy with the heat and humidity sticking around. Highs nearing 90 with a heat index close to 100 degrees. During the afternoon and evening, we will watch for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the region. High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.
