Another unseasonably warm evening across the mid-south
Mild overnight – early temps Friday near 70°
Heat and humidity begin to climb Friday
Heat index Friday afternoon near 97°
Hotter temps expected for the weekend and next week
A strengthening ridge of high pressure over the mid-south will keep rain away for the next week
Hot, slightly humid and rain free weather expected
