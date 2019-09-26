  • Another unseasonably warm evening across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    • Another unseasonably warm evening across the mid-south

    • Mild overnight early temps Friday near 70°

    • Heat and humidity begin to climb Friday

    • Heat index Friday afternoon near 97°

    • Hotter temps expected for the weekend and next week

    • A strengthening ridge of high pressure over the mid-south will keep rain away for the next week

    • Hot, slightly humid and rain free weather expected
       

