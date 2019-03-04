  • Bitterly cold morning, only warm up to low 30s this afternoon

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Don't walk out the door without extra layers! 
    • Temperatures are bitterly cold now with flurries, and will only warm up to the low 30s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: <10%. 
    • Next best day rain chance: Friday (50%).
