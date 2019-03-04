- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Don't walk out the door without extra layers!
- Temperatures are bitterly cold now with flurries, and will only warm up to the low 30s this afternoon.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Next best day rain chance: Friday (50%).
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
