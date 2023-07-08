Good evening everyone!
There are some heavy rainmakers moving in. Some of these storms will have some gusty winds through this evening. No widespread severe warnings are expected but the chance for some damaging wind gusts and power outages across the Mid-South are possible. After the storms move out by the evening. The next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in for tomorrow. Arriving before the sun comes up and continuing through much of the day. Heavy rain and localized flooding are the main threats tomorrow as our chance for severe weather has been downgraded to a level 1 of 5.
A break from the rain early next week will give way to afternoon chances for storms later in the week with more rounds of heavy rain possible after Friday into next weekend. The heat and humidity will come back by Wednesday. Highs back into the 90s with a heat index back above 100 degrees. Enjoy the cooler temps over the next couple days.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Thunderstorm chances continue
- Heavy rain and flooding are the main concerns
- Widespread thunderstorm activity Sunday
- A break from storms Monday into Tuesday
- Heat and humidity return
- More rain and storms are likely next weekend
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will give way to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Breezy from time to time. Lows will fall overnight into the lower 70s. Low of 72 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler to start the day. Scattered thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain will move in by the late morning, those continue through the afternoon and into the early evening. Heavy rain may cause localized flooding. Temperatures stay cooler. High of 78 degrees. Winds W 5-15mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy during the morning turning sunny during the afternoon. Highs will again get back into the upper 80s and the humidity will push the heat index into the middle 90s. Staying hot and dry. High of 88 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms possible later in the day. High of 90 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 5-15mph.
Have a great night!
Matt Yarosewick
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: