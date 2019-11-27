Breezy start to the day as cold front brushes through the area

WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY.
- It's a rain free, but breezy start to the day.
- Temperatures are mild, but falling as a cold front pushes through.
- We will be in the 40s by 8 AM.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 50s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will be unseasonably cool for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with a slight rain chance (30/40%). Saturday has a higher rain chance with the potential for stronger storms--especially south of I-40.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Severe weather with damaging winds possible in the Mid-South
- Officers stationed every 20 miles along I-40 this Thanksgiving holiday
- Pair arrested after allegedly killing man at busy Memphis shopping center, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}