  • Breezy start to the day as cold front brushes through the area

    Updated:

    WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY.

    • It's a rain free, but breezy start to the day.
    • Temperatures are mild, but falling as a cold front pushes through.
    • We will be in the 40s by 8 AM.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 50s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will be unseasonably cool for Thanksgiving and Black Friday with a slight rain chance (30/40%). Saturday has a higher rain chance with the potential for stronger storms--especially south of I-40.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories