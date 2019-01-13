  • Breezy winds lead to chilly day in the Memphis area

    By: Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:

    • Grab the heavy coat before you head out today!

    • Breezy winds keeps a bit of a chill in the air through the afternoon.

    • Temperatures only warming to 43° today, with wind chills in the upper 30s.

    • A cold start to the work week, with unseasonably warm temperatures filtering in by Wednesday.

    • Rain chances return by the end of the week.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories