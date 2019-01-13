Breezy winds lead to chilly day in the Memphis area

Grab the heavy coat before you head out today!
Breezy winds keeps a bit of a chill in the air through the afternoon.
Temperatures only warming to 43° today, with wind chills in the upper 30s.
A cold start to the work week, with unseasonably warm temperatures filtering in by Wednesday.
Rain chances return by the end of the week.
