  • Chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Mild overnight temps Monday evening into Tuesday morning
    • Monday morning temps in the low 70’s
    • Monday afternoon temps – heat index in the low 90’s
    • Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms
    • Heat index slowly rises each day into Friday
