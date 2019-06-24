- Mild overnight temps Monday evening into Tuesday morning
- Monday morning temps in the low 70’s
- Monday afternoon temps – heat index in the low 90’s
- Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Heat index slowly rises each day into Friday
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
