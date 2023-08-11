SUNDAY STORM CHANCES INCREASING
Good evening,
The latest data into Severe Weather Center 13 suggests that the chance for some scattered strong to severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening, potentially lingering into Monday morning are increasing. Right now we have a level 1 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather across the area for Sunday. I believe with seeing the latest forecast models we will see LEVEL 2 moved South to include Memphis and parts of North Mississippi. There is also a chance that a level 3 out of 5 gets issued from MO into Northern portions of West TN.
HERE IS WHAT WE ARE WATCHING:
- Front to the north sags southward through the morning, Moves into very warm and humid air, favorable for thunderstorm development and we see storms develop across West TN and N MS as early as 2-3 PM Sunday.
- A second front will move into the region slowly as Monday morning approaches. Storms could ride along the front and drop into the Mid-South Monday morning between 3-5 AM and last into the morning commute.
- The potential is there for 2 rounds of severe weather.
TIMING:
- ROUND 1: SUNDAY 2PM - 8PM: Mainly W TN and N MS.
- ROUND 2: MONDAY 2AM - 9AM: Storms move in from the NW and potentially move across the Mid-South
THREATS:
- Damaging Wind Gusts
- Small Hail
- Heavy Rainfall
- Localized Flooding
- Frequent Lightning
New data will be available as we head into Sunday morning as well as an update to our severe weather threat map. Chelsea will have an update heading into Sunday morning!
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings Sunday
- High heat coming to an end for a time this week
- Scattered Storms Sunday
- Sunshine throughout the workweek
- The upper 70s to low 80s for highs on Tuesday!!!!
- Getting warmer by the end of the week.
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies to begin the overnight hours. After midnight there could be a few pop-up showers, maybe an isolated storm. No severe weather is expected. Low of 76 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and into the afternoon. Mostly sunny with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Some more scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon through the overnight hours! High of 95 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
MONDAY: A few more clouds with some morning showers will give way to sunny skies and cooler temperatures. The humidity will also be much lower. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index only in the middle 90s. High of 92 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
TUESDAY: Sunny and cool! Temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon. It will be very refreshing and breezy under sunny skies! High of 79 degrees. Winds NW 10-15mph.
WEDNESDAY: The cooler temperatures continue under sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s for much of the Mid-South heading through Wednesday. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10mph.
Have a great night!
Matt Yarosewick