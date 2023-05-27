Good evening everyone!
We have some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the region. An upper-level low brought cloudy skies and those pop-up downpours which produced locally heavy rainfall this morning in Northern Mississippi followed by heavy rain in West Tennessee and East Arkansas this evening. Now that the sun is going down and the upper low is sliding south, we will lose the chance for showers by the early morning hours of Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday and Memorial Day as well as comfortable air. The temperatures will trend upward nearing 90 by the end of the work week along with higher humidity returning. So enjoy what is left of the long weekend.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Shower chances end overnight
- Sunny and warm on Sunday, with isolated sprinkles.
- Warm and Muggy Memorial Day, with sunshine all-day
- Temps warm up by the end of the week, nearing 90
- Higher humidity will return after Wednesday
- Shower chances return late week into next weekend
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and shower chances coming to an end after midnight. Temperatures cooling off into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Low of 60 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Starting off on the cooler side with sunshine expected throughout the day. A few clouds in the afternoon with a chance of an isolated sprinkle. Otherwise, the region remains dry and warm. Very comfortable air remains in place. High in the lower 80s. High of 82 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm through Memorial Day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s throughout the day with full sunshine and comfortable conditions. No chance of rain. High of 83 degrees. Winds N 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures beginning to really warm into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s across the Mid-South. Humidity will increase a little throughout the day as well. No chance of rain. High of 88 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with lots of sunshine throughout the day. The humidity will increase, and it will feel very sticky. Highs around 90 degrees during the afternoon across the Mid-South. High of 90 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
Have a great weekend!
Matt Yarosewick
