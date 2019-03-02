- Make sure to have the coat before leaving the house.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the low 50s this afternoon.
- Winds: 5/10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 10%--rising tonight.
- Next best day rain chance: Sunday (80%).
- Wintry mix possible for extreme northern counties (Dyersburg to Jonesboro), but all dependent on the freezing line which looks to stay out of our area until after moisture has moved through. Little or no accumulation expected for those areas. Watch out for slick spots once temperatures fall below freezing late Sunday.
- Watch the video above for your Saturday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, recovering in Memphis
- Son of missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman still hopeful more than 1 month after disappearance
- Nearly $500K in jewelry stolen from rapper Young Dolph's car at Cracker Barrel
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}