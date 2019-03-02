  • Chill morning, warm up to lower 50s this afternoon

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    • Make sure to have the coat before leaving the house. 
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the low 50s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 5/10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 10%--rising tonight. 
    • Next best day rain chance: Sunday (80%).
    • Wintry mix possible for extreme northern counties (Dyersburg to Jonesboro), but all dependent on the freezing line which looks to stay out of our area until after moisture has moved through. Little or no accumulation expected for those areas. Watch out for slick spots once temperatures fall below freezing late Sunday.
