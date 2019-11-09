Chilly and dry weekend in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It’s a chilly morning with highs expected to reach the mid 50s
- Things stay dry and sunny through Sunday with highs in the 60s
- Rain arrives mid-morning on Monday and moves on Monday night
- There could a brief transition to a winter mix on Monday night
- No accum. is expected; wind chills expected in the single digits on Tuesday
- Wind chills will be in the 20s on Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies
- Watch the video above for the latest on this blast of cold arctic air!
