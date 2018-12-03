Chilly day ahead for the Mid-South

- Grab the coat before walking out the door
- It's a chilly start to the day
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 40s
- Rain chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and cool Monday
