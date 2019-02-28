- Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly, but will remain chilly in the 40s for the rest of the day.
- Winds: 10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 30%--mainly this morning.
- Next best day rain chance: Sunday (60%).
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
