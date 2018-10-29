  • Chilly morning, but sunny and comfortable this afternoon

    • You'll want a jacket this morning.
    • Temperatures are a tad chilly now, but will warm up to the low 70s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and comfortable Monday.
       

