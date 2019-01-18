  • Chilly morning, mild afternoon ahead in the Memphis area

    Updated:
    • You'll want the jacket for this morning.
    • Temperatures are on the chilly side, but will rise to the upper 50s this afternoon. 
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Next round of rain: Tonight - Saturday evening. 
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
       

