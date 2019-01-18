- You'll want the jacket for this morning.
- Temperatures are on the chilly side, but will rise to the upper 50s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Next round of rain: Tonight - Saturday evening.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
