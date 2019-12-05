- Bundle up before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly and cloudy start to the day .
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
- Rain chance: <10%, rising in the overnight.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rain is in the forecast on Friday. Low threat severe. St. Jude Marathon will be chilly and cloudy.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
