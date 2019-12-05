  • Chilly start to the day, warm up to low 60s in the Mid-South

    • Bundle up before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly and cloudy start to the day . 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Rain chance: <10%, rising in the overnight.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Rain is in the forecast on Friday. Low threat severe. St. Jude Marathon will be chilly and cloudy.
