Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Clear and cool tonight. Mars and Venus are visible in the western sky below the crescent moon before 11 p.m.
Mostly to partly sunny tomorrow with showers and storms possible. Pollen levels a bit lower. UV Index will be very high. Remember your sunblock.
Sunday and Memorial Day are looking fantastic. Then, hotter weather arrives.
Saturday's travel weather looking good for most of the country. Trouble spots are in the Carolinas, the Rockies and western Texas.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night : Clear and cool. Overnight lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Isolated showers and storms possible but no washout. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Hotter and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thank you.
Best of everything,
Andrew
