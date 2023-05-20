Happy Saturday!
We started things off early this morning nice and soggy but the good news is, that rain has moved out! Rain chances have dropped from an 80% to a 20% chance for most of the day keeping it to a very low and very isolated chance that anyone will see rain as the cold front pushes through.
Temperatures have already begun to drop and winds will be nice and breezy today at 10-15mph. This may make it feel really pleasant to many, and maybe a little chilly to some for the Showboats game as we kick off in the 60s and cloudy.
We should get some peaks of the sun by the end of the day and reach the 70s.
Looking at the rest of the week, it is so unusually quiet and settled. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, making their way into the mid-80s by Memorial Day weekend. Plenty of sunshine. isolated rain chances and lows in the 60s.
