TROPICAL STORM BARRY UPDATE
Tropical Storm Barry continues to remain an organized system in the Gulf of Mexico. I am expecting it to get a little better organized and strengthen into a hurricane just before landfall. In any event, rain will be the primary concern as this system makes landfall – with rainfall totals near 20 inches possible along the Gulf Coast. As this system moves though the Mid-South, we can expect between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with some areas picking up as much as 8 inches. Rain will start to filter in Saturday and will linger through Tuesday – with the heaviest of the rain moving in Sunday and Monday.
Now is the time to clean the storm drains!
- Mostly clear skies tonight, with temperatures falling to the mid-70s.
- A mix of sun and clouds for the morning drive, with afternoon highs reaching 90°; Heat Index 96°
- Tropical Storm Barry will bring increased cloud cover and showers into the area by Saturday evening.
- Significant rain totals, about 4-6 inches expected across most of the areas, with isolated locations picking up near 7+.
- Unseasonably cool temperatures linger through Tuesday as Barry exits.
